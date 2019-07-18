BLUEFIELD — West Virginia State Police apprehended a non-typical traveler along I-77 on Wednesday.
According to Senior Trooper Filer of the West Virginia State Police, a 13-year-old driver was apprehended on I-77 near Bluefield. Due to him being a minor, his name was not released by authorities.
According to Filer, in an attempt to run away from home the boy stole his parent’s vehicle and fled his home state of South Carolina. The boy was apprehended by troopers to ensure the safety of him and others.
More information on the incident was not released by the West Virginia State Police at the time of contact.
