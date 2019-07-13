MATOAKA – A child was airlifted to a Charleston hospital Friday evening after being struck by a passing pickup truck on Route 10 between the communities of Matoaka and Lashmeet.
Mercer County 911 was alerted approximately 5:39 p.m. that a 7-year-old child had been struck by a vehicle in the area of Mills Hill on Route 10, according to Deputy L.L. Addair of the Mercer County Sheriff's Department.
Chief Deputy Capt. Joe Parks said the vehicle was a large pickup truck.
"Initial arriving deputies assisted the Princeton Rescue Squad with patient care and the child was transported to Princeton Community Hospital and later airlifted to Charleston Area Medical Center," Addair said later.
The child's condition was unknown Friday evening.
"The investigation revealed that the child ran in front of an oncoming vehicle and was struck," Addair said. "The driver of the vehicle was found not to be at fault."
Addair said the incident was still under investigation.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.