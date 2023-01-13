Rapid care services launched in Wytheville
WYTHEVILLE, Va. — Wythe Physician Practices announced Thursday the opening of its first rapid care in Wytheville located at 1155 N. 4th St. Wytheville, VA. A ribbon cutting was held Thursday to mark the official transition of the facility.
“This is a momentous day for Wythe Physician Practices and we are very excited to open our first rapid care facility,” said Zane Perkins, Director of Physician Services of Wythe Physician Practices. “Our rapid care center is staffed by family nurse practitioners, Cassidy Hensley, FNP and Beth Dalton, FNP to meet the needs of patients, from the age of two to adults. We will offer onsite x-ray beginning in March of 2023.”
Services will include: Stitches and stitch removal, physicals, flu shots, vaccines minor trauma and sports-related injuries, blood work, pre-employment physicals, workers comp, COVID testing and sports physicals.
