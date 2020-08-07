WYTHEVILLE, Va. — Two people who died Wednesday in a multi-vehicle crash near the Wythe/Pulaski County line were identified Thursday afternoon while the crash remained under investigation.
Troopers with the Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal crash Wednesday on Interstate 81 after several tractor-trailers and other vehicles collided in Pulaski County near the Wythe County line.
The crash was reported about 5:16 p.m. on Interstate 81, Corinne N. Geller, public relations director for the Virginia State Police, said late Wednesday evening.
Seven vehicles, including four tractor-trailers and three passenger vehicles, were in a chain reaction crash in the highway’s northbound lanes near the 87.5 mile marker, public relations coordinator Shelby Crouch said Thursday.
The driver of a 2020 GMC Yukon, David Swartz, 53, of Keller, Texas., died at the scene and two passengers from the same vehicle were transported for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. Crouch said.
A tractor-trailer driver, Jatinder Saini, 31, of Centreville, Va., also died at the scene.
The Virginia State Police Wytheville Division Crash Reconstruction Team and Motor Carrier Safety Team were dispatched to the scene to assist with the ongoing investigation. Charges are pending, Crouch said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.