PRINCETON — More than 80 years ago, a young man enlisted in the U.S. Navy and soon learned what was like to be bombed every day and wake up with your pup tent full of water. He lived to tell his stories with the children, grandchildren and great-great grandchildren that came Monday to his 100th birthday party.
Sitting in a chair next to the door leading into the First Church of God’s fellowship hall, World War II veteran Wilburn Curtis “W.C.” Vest spoke with family and friends – and posed for plenty of pictures with them – as they arrived to celebrate his 100th birthday. He was born Nov. 14, 1922, in Christiansburg, Va. to Arlie Grant and Georgia Myrtle (Long) Vest.
Like thousands of other young men, W.C. Vest served in the Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC) from 1937 to 1939, but this all changed on Dec. 7, 1941 when the Imperial Japanese Navy launched an air assault against Pearl Harbor. Vest said he heard the news on the radio and enlisted in the U.S. Navy soon afterward.
Vest couldn’t quite remember why he chose the Navy. Many of the Navy ships in the Pacific had been damaged or sunk during the early days of the war.
“I don’t know,” he said. “They seemed to be getting the worst in the war.”
Vest became a member of the Navy Construction Battalion, also known as the Seabees. These units would build the infrastructure needed throughout the Pacific Theater of Operations. Vest served at the Admiralty Islands and at New Guinea in the South Pacific. Driving a truck, he helped construct the airfields needed to wage war across the vast Pacific Ocean.
This made Vest and his fellow Seabees targets of the enemy. They built airfields and the Japanese did everything they could to destroy them. Japanese planes kept coming and dropping bombs.
“We were bombed every day for the first month,” Vest recalled. “We managed to shoot one down. I figured that would stop them, but they kept on coming.”
Besides enduring air attacks, life wasn’t easy on the Pacific islands. One night, Vest and his fellow Seabees pitched their small pup tents on the beach. Rain started falling, and Vest woke up and realized that his back was wet. At first, he thought that his tent had a leak. Then he checked and realized that wasn’t the case.
He smiled. “The tide had come in and we were sleeping in the ocean,” he said.
Vest shared his experiences and some hugs as more people arrived. He hugged one of his great-grandchildren, 2-year-old Wesley.
“Gosh, it’s amazing,” said Wesley’s mother, Elizabeth Shawn of Princeton. “He said at his 90th birthday party ‘I’ll see you in 10 years,’ and he made it. He knew he would.”
After returning home from the war, Vest married Eula Mae Yost on Feb. 28, 1945. They went on to raise five sons while he worked for 34 years with the U.S. Post Office. Eula Vest is now 96 years old. They have been married for 77 years.
“We realize how blessed we are,” said one of their sons, Allen Vest. “We’re still senior citizens, too. It’s a gift from God Himself, that he’s given them to us.”
Meeting Monday evening, the Princeton City Council was scheduled to issue a proclamation honoring W.C. Vest on his 100th birthday.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.