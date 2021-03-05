BLUEFIELD — Veteran Bluefield General Manager Frank Brady has announced he is retiring from WVVA-TV. Frank has been Vice President and General Manager of WVVA for more than 15 years. Before joining WVVA, Frank was VP/GM of KHQA-TV in Quincy, Illinois. He has enjoyed a 47-year broadcasting career. WVVA is the ratings leader in Bluefield-Beckley and the dominant television news operation. During Frank’s tenure as VP/GM, WVVA has added nine additional hours of news programming, entered the digital and high-definition age and added four additional channels to its digital signal.
Frank holds a B.F.A. from the New York Institute of Technology where he graduated magna cum laude. In 2013, Frank was given the Mel Burka Distinguished Broadcaster Award for lifetime achievement by the West Virginia Broadcasters Association. Frank is a community and industry leader as demonstrated
by his service to both. He is past board chair and current board member of the West Virginia Broadcasters Association, past chair of the Bluefield Chamber of Commerce and a board member of the West Virginia Chamber of Commerce. He serves on the boards of the Community Foundation of the Two Virginias and the Bluefield State College Foundation. He is also the Chairman of the Mercer County Economic Development Authority. Frank has been called on repeatedly by other community leaders because of his experience with economic development issues. He is considered one of the top business leaders in the region.
“Frank has a long and distinguished track record, particularly with WVVA-TV, that is filled with many business successes and contributions to the communities being served by the station. He has had a great career and we wish him all the best as he turns this new page. We are grateful for his service,” said Quincy RVP Jim McKernan.
WVVA is a five-time station of the year designee by the West Virginia Broadcasters Association under Frank’s leadership. The station is noteworthy for its community outreach, including its “All Points Bulletin” news segment which is soon to mark the capture of its 1100th fugitive from justice. The segment has been specifically recognized by the U.S. Marshal Service in both West Virginia and Virginia.
Frank has strong relationships with federal, state and local politicians, including the Governor, state office holders and U.S. Senators and members of Congress representing districts within the marketplace. This has resulted in WVVA being a “go-to” station for locally produced political debates. The station originated a disaster relief telethon which was carried statewide and beyond. Frank originated 20 Days of Giving which is now in its 12th year and collects over 15 tons of food annually for local food pantries. Upon his arrival in Bluefield, Frank began an on-going partnership with the local Marine Detachment and each year the Toys for Tots program provides Christmas toys for over 2,600 children in the area.
