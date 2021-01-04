NORMAN, Okla. — The West Virginia University women’s basketball team roared out of its 13-day hiatus on Sunday, picking up the Mountaineers’ first Big 12 Conference victory with a 90-72 road win over Oklahoma at the Lloyd Center in Norman.
Kysre Gondrezick put together a team-high 26 points and was one of four Mountaineers to finish in double figures.
Along the way, the WVU women (7-2, 1-2 Big 12) managed to absorb a 45-point performance from Oklahoma’s Madi Williams that broke the Sooners’ program single game scoring record.
West Virginia’s Kirsten Deans contributed 20 points in the win, while Esmery Martinez tallied her fourth straight double-double, scoring a career-high 18 points and rounding up a team-high 11 rebounds. Kari Niblack chimed in with 13 points.
West Virginia ended the opening quarter on an 18-4 run that saw Gondrezick hit a trio of 3-pointers, helping to set up the Mountaineers with a 25-13 lead headed into the second quarter.
The Sooners fought back int he second, forcing the Mountaineers to scrap to stay out front and preserve a 39-37 halftime advantage.
After the break, West Virginia scored a quick six points and forced Oklahoma to call a timeout. OU subsequently cut into WVU’s lead, but a pair of scores from Niblack and two 3-pointers from Gondrezick and Deans gave West Virginia a 12-point lead with 4:34 to play in the quarter.
Deans score the next eight points for the Mountaineers and Martinez tacked on four more for WVU to end the quarter, maintaining a 13-point West Virginia lead at the end of the third.
The Sooners (3-5, 0-3) had some last-stanza surges left in them, but responses from Martinez and Gondrezick got WVU back to a 14-point lead with only two minutes remaining in regulation. The Mountaineers cruised the rest of the way to victory.
The Mountaineers shot 54.7 percent from the field and sank ten 3-pointers in the win. WVU out-rebounded Oklahoma 34-30, and forced 13 turnovers.
West Virginia returns to Morgantown on Saturday, Jan. 9, taking on Texas in at the WVU Coliseum. Game time has yet to be announced.
