Welch Community Hospital will be taken over by WVU Medicine.
Gov. Jim Justice made the announcement Wednesday night during his State of the State address.
“That hospital has been tough going for everybody,” he said.of the financially struggling hospital. “It has been a drain on the county. It has been a drain on the state.”
Justice said the McDowell County Commission has approved the takeover, which will open the way for the hospital to become part of the WVU Medicine statewide system, providing the hospital with badly needed resources.
“McDowell County is an area that has for a long time been left way, way behind,” he said of a county that once had a population of more than 100,000 and a thriving hospital. But that population has now dropped to about 18,300.
“WVU Medicine will take over the hospital and bring to the coalfields a shining light...” Justice said.
Princeton Community Hospital has already been taken into the WVU Medicine system, bringing in telemedicine and many other services to help people get needed care within their own communities and critical care without having to leave the state.
Justice said Dr. Clay Marsh, state COVID-19 Czar, retired Maj. Gen. James Hoyer, director of the Joint InterAgency Task Force created during the pandemic, and Dr. Jeff Coban, director of the state Department of Health and Human Resources, were instrumental in putting together the plan.
Welch Community Hospital is the only acute care hospital in McDowell County but has seen a dwindling caseload, a manpower shortage and decreased services over the years. In 2017, the hospital ended its OB-GYN baby delivery capability.
Justice said he has been in the hospital “many, many times,” and this is good news for the county.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
