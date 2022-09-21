The Pride of West Virginia Marching Band will perform at James Monroe High School Thursday afternoon on its way to Blacksburg for the big WVU-Virginia Tech football game.
Ed Gilger of Princeton, who was once a member of the band and continues to perform with the Alumni Band, said the band had planned a performance at JMHS in 2018 but inclement weather from Hurricane Florence forced the cancellation.
But Gilger said WVU President Dr. Gordon Gee told him that “we keep our word and we are going to James Monroe High School.”
Thursday worked out since the band was already scheduled to perform for the nationally televised game in Blacksburg Thursday night.
Gilger said seven buses will carry the some 350 band members, leaving Morgantown at 8 a.m., and those buses will pick up a West Virginia State Police escort at I-77 Exit 9 in Princeton on Rt. 460 and then escorted on Rt. 219 through Monroe County to JMHS for the 1:30 p.m. show.
Virginia State Police will join the escort in Glen Lyn, Va. to Rich Creek.
Gilger said he was at the high school Monday and met with Principal Angie Mann, schools superintendent Joetta Basile and Monroe County Sheriff Jeff Jones to coordinate everything.
“It all went well,” he said,”adding that James Monroe also agreed to feed the band before they leave for Virginia Tech.
The band will perform their pre-game show at JMHS as well as other selections, he added.
Students from all schools in the county will be bused to the JMHS football field for the performance and the public is also invited.
“We welcome the community to join us beginning at 1 p.m.,” an online post by the school system said. “The public will not be allowed to bring any bags, backpacks, purses, boxes, etc.”
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
