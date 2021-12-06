MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia University’s Faculty Senate is set to vote on a resolution that would express no confidence in President Gordon Gee and Provost Maryanne Reed.
The vote is scheduled for Monday in Morgantown. Among the issues cited in the resolution is a lack of coronavirus vaccine mandates for students and staff. Full-time faculty voted overwhelmingly in September in favor of such mandates.
More than 92% of WVU faculty and staff and 82% of students have been vaccinated at its Morgantown, Beckley and Keyser campuses.
The resolution also addresses hiring practices, work procedures and a perceived lack of transparency in academic initiatives.
University officials have declined comment on the vote, which would be non-binding.
Gee has been in his second stint as WVU president since 2014. Reed was named provost in 2019.
