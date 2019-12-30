Horse shooter suspect

State police are searching for a suspect believed to have shot two horses in the Rock area. This surveillance footage photo shows the white SUV believed to be the suspect’s car.

ROCK — Troopers with the West Virginia State Police are currently searching for a suspect believed to have shot two horses.

The shooting occurred in the Rock area, the exact location is unknown at this time.

The suspect was captured on surveillance footage driving a white SUV.

Leading the investigation of the case is Senior Trooper K.A. Filer. Those with information on the shooting are asked to contact the WVSP Princeton dispatch at 304-425-2102.

