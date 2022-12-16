PRINCETON — A driving under the influence checkpoint will be conducted on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022 from 6 p.m. until midnight. The checkpoint will be located in Mercer County along State Route 104, Oakvale Road, near the Church of God in Princeton WV. Alternate routes of travel will include Route 20, Athens Road and US Route 460.
The purpose of this checkpoint is to increase public awareness and to deter citizens in the State of West Virginia from driving a motor vehicle while their ability to do so has been impaired from the use of drugs and/or alcohol.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
