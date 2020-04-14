CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Division of Highways announced Monday that a remote bid letting will be held today for 41 projects across the state. This will be the second bid letting held remotely in the interest of social distancing due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It is important that we adhere to Governor Justice’s Executive Orders and that we do our part to limit the spread of COVID-19,” stated Secretary of Transportation, Byrd White. “With every job we do to keep the roadways open, safe and functioning for the public, we are also focused on the safety of our employees and contractors.”
“In addition, April is Work Zone Safety awareness month and we are reminding the public to slow down and obey all laws in work zones,” White added. “While driving in work zones, and on all roads, remember; heads up, phones down!”
The following projects in McDowell, Mercer and Monroe Counties are scheduled to receive bids during the April 14 letting:
• McDowell County: Replacing Newhall Bridge along WV 16.
• Mercer County: Replacing the Brick Street Bridge along WV 104
• Monroe County: Resurfacing 2 miles along WV 3 from US 219 to Keenan Road.
