PRINCETON — When rain and snow falls and winter temperatures rise and fall, the combination pries at asphalt and opens up the bane of many drivers, the infamous pothole.
The West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) has begun its annual fight against potholes, starting with prevention. Highways officials have spent the past couple of winters undertaking an aggressive campaign to trim tree canopy above the state’s roadways and ditch along highways as a means of reducing potholes, WVDOH officials said.
DOH divisions such as District 10, which include Mercer, McDowell, Wyoming and Raleigh Counties, have a wintertime temporary pothole fix that keeps them in check until asphalt becomes available, according to Joe Pack, district engineer and manager.
“We use a material that we refer to as a cold mix,” Pack stated. “It is a temporary substance that we place into the hole as a means to try to prevent any damage to vehicles that may hit the pothole. It’s not heated to any level to where it has any heat or compaction.”
Pack said his division was seeing the usual number of potholes that are found when winter weather arrives. Milder weather doesn’t aggravate the problem as much, but more potholes start forming when the temperatures dip below freezing.
“Usually the deep freeze causes more problems for us,” he said. “When the temperatures are around 32 (degrees), we don’t see as much. When it dips into the single digits and teens and then warms up again, we see more damage. The longer the ice is in the cracks, it will keep expanding. It’s a vicious cycle.”
People who want to report potholes in their local roads can use the DOH’s SWAT program, Pack said.
Potholes can be reported by emailing WVROADS@wv.gov or calling 1-833-WVROADS.
When asphalt plants reopen is normally contingent on the weather, Pack said. Once it looks like snowstorms have ended and the weather warms up to when plants “are opening up,” highway crews can start doing permanent repairs on potholes.
Canopy cutting, or pruning trees overhanging roadways, and clearing ditches are other measures for combating potholes. Ditches help drain away water that could be left standing on pavement, and canopy cutting lets more sunlight reach the roads and dry them.
