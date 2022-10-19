BLUEFIELD — Replacing a bridge in McDowell County and a paving project in Mercer County are among the 25 projects included in a recent bid letting by the West Virginia Division of Highways.
The WVDOH is reviewing the bids and hopes to award the contracts for these projects soon, highway officials said Tuesday.
Replacement of the Coalwood Bridge in McDowell County will be paid for with funding from Gov. Jim Justice’s $2.8 billion Roads to Prosperity program. The bids were let on Oct. 17.
“The Governor’s Roads to Prosperity program has allowed us the adequate funding to address the replacement of these bridges in addition to many similar deficient bridges throughout our state much earlier than originally planned under our prior funding levels, which were significantly limited,” said WVDOH State Bridge Engineer Tracy Brown, P.E.
When Justice created Roads to Prosperity in 2017, the program specifically set aside funding to address not only major bridge projects like the renovation or rebuilding of 26 sets of bridges on Interstate 70 around Wheeling, but also dozens of smaller bridges around the state which might otherwise have waited years for replacement, highway officials said.
The Coalwood Bridge is only about 25 feet long, but carries about 1,500 vehicles a day on WV 16 across Perry Camp Branch, according to WVDOH officials. The bridge is an important span for the coal industry. Closing the bridge would create a 34-mile detour for drivers.
The Oct. 17 bid letting included the following projects in the region: Dunns to Flat Top Road paving in Mercer County; Lester to Sophia paving in Raleigh County; and Itmann to Mullens paving in Wyoming County.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
