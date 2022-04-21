PRINCETON — Highway crews in the region will be repairing 18 road slides in the next few weeks, according to the West Virginia Department of Highways.
The DOH’s District 10, consisting of McDowell, Mercer, Raleigh and Wyoming counties, recently completed 25 slide repairs and has another 18 designed, the DOH said.
Repairing slides involves repairing the damage caused when rain causes mountainsides to erode. When this erosion occurs, mud, stone and other debris can go into roadways. To properly fix a slip or slide, WVDOH workers must evaluate each area for the most cost-effective solution which will function long term, providing the best value to taxpayers while keeping them safe on the roads, state officials said in a press release.
Slide repairs are occurring in all parts of the state. Some areas, such as the northern panhandle and the southern part of the state, have more slips and slides happen than other areas, WVDOH officials said.
Completed slide repairs since July 2021 in Mercer County and McDowell County include the following projects:
In McDowell County, the completed repairs of highways and county routes, and their mile posts, include: US 52 MP 3.13; CR 5/6 Oozley Branch Road MP 0.70; CR 17 MP 5.22; CR 17 MP 5.25; CR 17 MP 5.26; CR 14 MP 0.25; CR 14 MP 0.53; CR 52/1 Old US 52 MP 1.93; CR 10 MP 1.52; CR 6 MP 0.95; WV 80 MP 10.98; and WV 80 MP 11.03.
In Mercer County, repaired slides included the following county routes and mile posts: CR 71/5 Surface Hill Road MP 0.11; WV 71 MP 10.70; CR 14/1 Unity Road MP 1.52; and US 19 MP 21.12.
Eighteen additional locations in District 10 have been designed and are scheduled for on-the-ground repair work in the next few months.
Those county routes and mile posts in McDowell County include: CR 84 MP 8.44; WV 103 MP 2.03; CR 6 Burke Mountain MP 0.82; CR 52/19 Steam Engine Drive MP 0.18; CR 3/2 Panther Creek Road MP 7.33; CR 1 Panther Mohawk Road MP 6.54; and CR 7 Loop Seven Highway MP 9.30.
In Mercer County, the upcoming repair projects include the following county routes and mile posts: CR 71/3 Browning School Road MP 0.02; CR 10/14 Weyanoke Road MP 0.01; CR 9 Elgood Mountain Road MP 12.01; CR 9 Elgood Mountain Road MP 12.67; CR 9 Elgood Mountain Road MP 12.76; CR 9 Elgood Mountain Road MP 12.80; and US 19 Princeton Avenue MP 3.78.
West Virginia citizens with questions or concerns about their local roadways can contact the WVDOH. The phone number to call is 833-WVROADS, the email is WVROADS@WV.GOV, or citizens can visit the website at transportation.wv.gov and click on the Request Road Work tab to fill out a web form.
