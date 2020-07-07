CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Division of Highways announces that beginning Tuesday, July 7, McDowell County Home Access Route 958 (Lex Hill Road), off of WV 80 (Beartown Road), will be closed from 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday while highway crews core drill the abutments of Lex Hill Bridge, for a future repair project. The closure is estimated to last approximately 3 days (weather dependent).
Signs and barricades will be erected to alert motorists of the road closure and prevent them from driving through the work zone.
The West Virginia Department of Transportation asks you to please use caution when driving in work zones — Just. Slow. Down. It’s everybody’s responsibility. Drivers should download the WV 511 app for regular traffic and road work updates or go to the website at www.WV511.org.
For information about the project, visit Drive Forward WV or the WVDOT Facebook.
