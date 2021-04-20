CHARLESTON — Three area road projects are among 16 that were included in a recent remote bid letting conducted by the West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH).
In Mercer County, Ingleside Road in the Ada area will be resurfaced.
The Raysal Arch Bridge in McDowell County will be replaced and Big Four Road in Maitland in McDowell County will be resurfaced.
The WVDOH is reviewing the bids and hopes to award contracts for these projects soon.
Lettings are conducted through the Bid Express System at www.bidx.com and handled through the Contract Administration Division. Contractors need to subscribe to Bid Express before bids can be accepted on any project.
As the date and time approach the deadline of the letting, contractors are expected to place their bids, with complete documentation as necessary. Shortly after the letting, the respective bids are reviewed. All bids are evaluated thoroughly for competitiveness and deemed acceptable through guidelines as approved by policy, reviewed, and approved by the FHWA. Award of the contracts is made based on the recommendation by our Awards Committee based on the results that evaluation and approval by the Commissioner. Projects are typically awarded to the lowest bidder that has all proper documentation in place.
With work continuing in all 55 counties across the state, the West Virginia Division of Highways and the West Virginia Department of Transportation remind the public of the importance of keeping everyone safe in work zones by keeping “Heads up; phones down!”
