When winter departs and spring temperatures rise, black bears wake up from hibernation and like anyone else who's been asleep for a long time, they're hungry and ready for breakfast.
And bears are not picky about where they find food. To prevent nuisance black bear activity, the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources (WVDNR) is now reminding residents to remove anything that attracts bears from their yards in the coming months.
To avoid potential conflicts with bears, residents should remove bird feeders, pet food and food scraps from their yards and secure trash and other bear attractants on their property, DNR officials said. The same precautions should be taken while camping.
“Deliberately feeding a black bear is illegal in West Virginia, but unintentionally feeding a bear also causes serious problems for humans, their property and our state animal,” said Colin Carpenter, black bear project leader for the WVDNR. "Once a bear gets used to getting food from humans, they can become a danger and often must be humanely killed."
While the WVDNR starts getting reports of nuisance bear activity in April, conflicts increase and peak in May and June because high-energy foods such as serviceberries, raspberries, blackberries and blueberries do not become available until later in the summer.
“Bears that visit residential areas are less likely to stay if they don't find anything to eat,” Carpenter said. "If we all take responsibility for our property and remove or secure food attractants before bears find them, we can reduce the likelihood of human-bear conflicts."
Mercer County and the surrounding region has seen plenty of nuisance bear problems.
In May 2016, bears routinely raided the 140 trash cans that could be found around Tiffany Manor in Bluefield. Officials with the WVDNR said it was the second-worse case they had seen in the state that year. Bears have also searched for food in restaurant dumpsters and in neighborhood trash cans and bag left out for garbage collectors.
Sometimes the encounters can be dangerous.
In August 2017, a Pocahontas, Va. resident was injured when he came home late one night, turned a corner and suddenly found a bear standing on his back porch. The bear attacked, and his cuts required four stitches. Virginia wildlife authorities later told him that the bear could have been after some cat food.
To help prevent nuisance bear activity, the WVDNR encourages residents to follow these BearWise steps:
• Never feed or approach bears.
• Secure food, garbage and recycling.
• Remove bird feeders when bears are active.
• Never leave pet food outdoors.
• Clean and store grills.
• Alert neighbors of bear activity.
To learn more about black bears and how to prevent human-bear conflicts, visit bearwise.org.
