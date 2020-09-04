PRINCETON — Hungry bears are becoming less of a problem now that natural foods such as acorns and hickory nuts are becoming more available, but it’s too early for people to relax their guard while bears are trying to fatten up in time for the winter.
The West Virginia Department of Natural Resources has been asking residents to remove any food sources such as garbage, bird feeders and pet food around their homes to help reduce the numbers of bear complaints state officials have been receiving this year.
So far this year, the WVDNR has received more than 1,600 bear complaints.
Bears have been spotted looking for food in rural backyards, suburban neighborhoods and busy cities and around people.
“Once a bear gets a taste for human food, they can become more of a nuisance as they search it out,” said DNR wildlife biologist and black bear project leader Colin Carpenter said. “Trapping and relocating bears causing these problems is logistically impossible and biologically unsound. West Virginia has a statewide bear population, so there are no places to move large numbers of bears where they don’t currently exist.”
Bears are especially active this time of year because fall is approaching. They are trying to “pack on the pounds” in time for their winter hibernation, Carpenter told the Bluefield Daily Telegraph.
“So the last two months have been very hectic with bear complaints,” Carpenter said, adding that bears have been very active in Raleigh, Fayette and Greenbrier Counties.
Now the number of bear complaints is starting to go down.
“It’s just really been this week that we’ve seen a slight decrease in complaints,” Carpenter stated.
The arrival of mast crops such as acorns and hickory nuts is keeping more bears foraging in the forests rather than searching for other food sources. The failure of this year’s blackberry crop led to the initial surge in complaints, he said.
“But now is not the time to let your guard down,” Carpenter added. “Now (bears) are on their feet more than any other time of the year.”
The state DNR offered some tips to help avoid attracting bears:
• Remove all food attractants from around your home. Bears are attracted to and will eat anything that humans or other animals will eat. Take down all bird feeders, hummingbird feeders, squirrel feeders and deer feeders. Birds do not need to be fed during the summer. DNR officials said.
• Store livestock feed in bear-proof containers or inside a secure building.
• If you have outside pets, only feed them a portion they will eat each time they are fed. Make sure food isn’t left outside overnight.
• Keep trash cans in a garage or storage building until the morning of trash pickup.
• Properly installed electric fencing is the best way to keep bears out of beehives and chicken houses.
The WVDNR also reminded West Virginians that feeding bears is illegal. Biologists recommend that people stay away from bears and not get between a bear and any kind of food.
“The simplest way to avoid attracting bears to your home is to remove all food attractants from around your home before a bear becomes a problem,” Carpenter said. “All West Virginians play a role in keeping bears wild.”
To learn more about living with bears, visit www.bearwise.org.
