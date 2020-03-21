PRINCETON — According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, a second case of COVID-19 has been diagnosed in Mercer County.
The mountain state now has 11 confirmed cases of the virus, according to the DHHR.
Counties with confirmed cases include one in Jackson, two in Jefferson, one in Kanawha, two in Marshall, two in Mercer, one in Monongalia and two in Tucker.
At this time there have been 330 negative cases in W. Va. with two tests pending, according to the DHHR.
