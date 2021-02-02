PRINCETON — Unemployment, school closings and sickness inflicted by the ongoing pandemic have increased the numbers of children statewide needing protective services, according to the West Virginia Child Advocacy Network (WVCAN) statewide data for the 2020 fiscal year.
During this past fiscal year, state Child Advocacy Centers (CACs), served 4,404 children – a 34 percent increase in new children served in the last five years. In Mercer County, the Child Protect served 182 new children with services including forensic interviewing, trauma focused therapy, advocacy, and medical exams, according to a statement issued Monday by WVCAN.
Twenty-nine percent of the children served by Child Protect were under the age of 6, and approximately 13 percent of children are reported or suspected to have a disability. Most of children served by Child Protect were there because of allegations of sexual abuse – 51 percent.
The 182 new children served in Mercer County during fiscal year 2020 represented “a slight decrease,” from previous numbers, according to Beth Boyd Sizemore, CAC program director.
“We figure the reason for the decease was obviously because of the COVID epidemic and the partners we work with that make the referrals, the school system and Child Protect, have had limited numbers of children in the classroom,” she said.
Sizemore said that service delivery has been more challenging during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We have had to get more creative in our work. Children are not in the classroom or participating in other activities such as church, sports and clubs,” she stated. “That means fewer adults are there to talk to and to notice signs of potential abuse. But our team has been working hard throughout the pandemic to continue to provide forensic interviewing, advocacy, and counseling. We are now able to provide therapy to children and adults via telehealth.”
This means that more children could need CAC services than the 2020 fiscal year report showed.
“The number (of abused children needing services) could be higher,” Sizemore stated, adding that the 182 cases reported last year were “just the number of children that were referred to us.”
“That’s just the number that was reported,” she added. “That’s certainly not an indication of the total number of children.”
The data in the WVCAN report reflects service from West Virginia’s 21 CACs which provided official service to 44 of 55 counties in the state. A CAC provides a safe, child-friendly facility where child protection, criminal justice, and child treatment professionals work together to investigate abuse, hold offenders accountable, and help children heal.
Between the additional stresses that families may be facing due to the pandemic—unemployment, schools closing, and illness—children have been at greater risk of abuse with fewer means to report it, according to the WVCAN report.
To ensure that every child had access to needed resources and support during this time, West Virginia’s 21 Child Advocacy Centers (CACs) remained open. CACs provided emergency support to survivors of child abuse and their non-offending caregivers, offered tele-mental health to help kids heal from their abuse, and conducted on-site and ramped-up remote family advocacy to connect kids and families to the resources they needed to survive and thrive, WVCAN officials said.
Almost half (48 percent) of alleged offenders were the child’s parent, and 92 percent of alleged offenders were someone the child knows and can identify. On an encouraging note, the percentage of children who initiated therapy increased from 26 percent in 2019 to 88 percent in the current data reporting period. Adult Caregiver Surveys also indicate that 100 percent of families who received services would tell other families that were dealing with a similar situation to contact Child Protect of Mercer County, according to the WVCAN report.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.