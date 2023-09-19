PRINCETON – An advocate for Mercer County’s children was recognized recently by the West Virginia Child Advocacy Network (WVCAN) when she was presented the One With Courage Award.
Shiloh Woodard of Mercer County received the One With Courage Award from the West Virginia Child Advocacy Network (WVCAN) for her commitment to the Child Advocacy Center (CAC) movement in the state. The award was presented at the One With Courage Awards Reception on Sept. 12 at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center.
The One With Courage Award recognizes an individual who is a staff member of a WV Child Advocacy Center and has made significant contributions to the development, continuation, or enhancement of the Children’s Advocacy Center model in their local community or to the CAC movement in the state.
Woodard has been the Executive Director of Child Protect of Mercer County for more than 17 years, according to WVCAN officials. She has grown the child advocacy center from one employee to a staff of 14 providing forensic interviews, family advocacy services, and both on-site medical and mental health to children in her community, WVCAN officials said after the presentation.
In addition to her work at Child Protect, Woodard has served multiple terms on the WVCAN Board of Directors and recently completed a 3-year term as board president. As President, she helped guide the Network through the pandemic, federal funding shortfalls, and a Membership & Board strategic planning process.
“I am humbled and honored to be recognized with WVCAN’s One with Courage Award. I deeply value the work of children’s advocacy centers, and I’ve been incredibly fortunate to be able to work alongside so many committed, caring professionals in this field locally in Mercer County as well as across West Virginia,” Woodard said.
“Shiloh exemplifies true dedication and compassion through her work,” said Kate Flack, Chief Executive Officer of the West Virginia Child Advocacy Network. “Child Protect has thrived and grown under her leadership to better serve children in their community.”
For more information about the West Virginia Child Advocacy Network, visit www.wvcan.org.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.