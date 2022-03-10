A move to put state education policy decisions into the hands of politicians has met with stiff opposition from the West Virginia Board of Education (WVBE).
But it will be up to voters to make the final decision.
Both the Senate and House passed House Joint Resolution 102, which could bring the State Board’s rule-making power under the authority of the State Legislature.
However, since it is a change in the state Constitution, voters will decide the issue.
“The West Virginia Board of Education is comprised of citizens from diverse backgrounds and educational expertise who are appointed by the governor and confirmed by the Senate for overlapping terms,” a statement from WVBE said. “This ensures continuity and a balance of political and geographic representation and creates stability for decision-making.”
The state board said it’s also a matter of having people who make decisions about education to be directly connected to education.
“The governance by the non-partisan State Board of Education provides more than a consistent and stabilizing foundation for public schools, but also a panel of experts from diverse backgrounds that are connected to the teachers, students and families of the state,” the statement said. “The Board can respond quickly to the needs of educators and students as has been most evident during the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Miller Hall, WVBE President, is a veteran educator of 40 years.
“The Board of Education has maintained steady and consistent leadership of the public school system during these incredibly uncertain times,” he said in a statement. “We are now moving into a post-pandemic model where we must address the extenuating circumstances and lingering effects of COVID-19 on learning and development. It will be crucial that we support our students with the continuity of balance the Board requires and provides.”
State Superintendent of Education Clayton Burch said education policy should not be guided by “the winds of political change.”
“We often talk about the need to pivot to meet the escalating and changing needs of our education community,” Burch said. “The Board has the flexibility to move nimbly and efficiently to support our children, educators and staff in the face of change. For example, we have met with minimal notice to issue waivers. The Board has also traveled and held meetings around the state to be accessible to communities and to hear citizens’ concerns. This is the beginning of a new era of teaching and learning and our attention must not sway with the winds of political change but must stay on the progress and development of our students.”
This marks the second time in as many years that the West Virginia Legislature has attempted to change the State Board’s role in setting policy for the public school system.
According to HJR 102, this is the proposed amendment: “In the performance of its supervisory duties, the West Virginia Board of Education may promulgate rules which shall be submitted to the Legislature for its review and approval, amendment or, rejection, in whole or in part, in the manner prescribed by general law.”
