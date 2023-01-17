FILE - Parts of the engine lie on the ground after the Nov. 14, 1970, plane crash at Tri-State Airport in Huntington, W.Va., that killed 75 Marshall University football players, coaches, supporters and crew members. West Virginia could soon have a new holiday to memorialize 75 people killed in the Marshall University plane crash more than 50 years ago. Democratic Del. Sean Hornbuckle is the lead sponsor of the legislation, which passed the House Government Organization Committee on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023. (Jack Burnett/The Herald-Dispatch via AP)