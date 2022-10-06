BLUEFIELD — West Virginia’s Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WV WIC), within the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources’ Bureau for Public Health has announced a monthly increase in Cash-Value Benefits (CVB) for WV WIC participants.
The increase is funded to states by the United States Department of Agriculture’s Food and Nutrition Service through a federal continuing resolution, DHHR officials said Wednesday. The increases will benefit area WIC recipients.
“Yes, and the caseload is increasing,” said Diane Landy, agency outreach coordinator. “It is very much needed. and that cash-value benefit increase, that’s just for fruits and veggies. It doesn’t include all the other items in the WIC package.”
Like other shoppers across the country, local consumers have been seeing higher prices for fruits and produce.
“If you to a grocery store and shop, you know that things are definitely going up,” Landy said. “I think we’re all struggling at the grocery store. and if you look at all the (WIC) increases, they are significant and I think it’s definitely going to help WIC participants here. Our mission is to improve the health of women and infant children, so it can’t help but help.”
Effective Oct. 1, WV WIC issued the following increased CVB benefits per month:
• Pregnant women (single child) and non-breastfeeding, postpartum women will receive $44.
• Pregnant women of twins will receive $49.
• Fully and partially breastfeeding women (single child) will receive $49.
• Fully breastfeeding women (multiple children) will receive $73.50.
• Partially breastfeeding women (multiple children) will receive $49.
• Minimally breastfeeding and non-breastfeeding postpartum women will receive $44.
• A child 12 months through age 5 will receive $25.
“The increase in benefits prioritizes consistent access to nutritious foods for all WIC participants,” said Heidi Staats, director of the West Virginia WIC program. “As our state continues to navigate increased costs and supply chain issues, this vital assistance ensures that new parents can introduce their children to new varieties of foods at a critical time for the development of taste preferences.”
Aside from nutrition benefits, WIC also provides nutrition counseling, parenting advice, breastfeeding support, food assistance and referral support to help families live healthier lives.
WIC services are free for pregnant, breastfeeding, and non-breastfeeding postpartum women and children up to the age of five.
Learn more at dhhr.wv.gov/WIC, DHHR officials said
For additional information regarding the CVB increase, contact a local WIC clinic.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
