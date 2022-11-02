ATHENS — The West Virginia State Police visited Concord University Tuesday for a day full of hands-on crime scene analysis and learning.
Crime Scene Specialist with the West Virginia State Police David Castle said that he and West Virginia State Trooper Corporal J.D. Matheny feel it is important for students to get an opportunity to know what law enforcement jobs are really like.
The topics that were covered were blood splatter pattern analysis, crime scene reconstruction along with the basics and protocols of crimes scenes.
“We are bringing to Concord what we do at the State Police where we teach academy courses for basic and cadet,” said Castle. “In addition, we teach at a place called The Professional Development Center at the academy, and there, we teach people that are already existing law enforcement officers different techniques of crime scene investigation.”
Castle added that officials are teaching the students some of the subjects they teach at the academy such as blood splatter analysis, crime scene restoration, and the basics and protocols of crime scenes.
“We’re going to introduce those subjects to the students here today,” said Castle. “We’re going to tell them basically what we do for a living, then, this afternoon, we’re going to have some classroom sessions where we are going to discuss specifically finger print identification, latent prints, and some blood pattern analysis.”
Concord professor Lisa Pace, who coordinated this visit for the university, said she is really excited that CU has this opportunity and that she tries to coordinate with several others like the West Virginia State Police.
“I’m continually bringing in partnerships with places like the Department of Corrections, Rehab and Day Reports, other law enforcement agencies, Judge Omar Aboulhosn, and people from the court,” said Pace. “I think doing things hands-on and getting to hear from people who actually work in these criminal justice professions, it’s so essential to really understanding the nature of the work that they do.”
Castle and Pace said that the criminal justice profession, although it is not new, is a fairly popular career nowadays.
“One thing I’ve heard Mr. Castle talk about with juries is the we have to counteract the ‘CSI Effect’ because we’re watching all this stuff on TV and think we know how crime scene are processes when we actually have no idea,” said Pace.
Castle added, “This class is going to expose the students to a lot of stuff they’ve never been exposed to before except for in books, and it will probably turn some of them away; but for others it will increase that passion they already have some more.”
Pace said the event gives students more insight on potential careers, counteracts the “CSI Effect,” and makes the classroom come to life.
The one-day course included a lecture training session on crime scene basics and protocols in the morning, and the afternoon half of the class included finger printing and practical experience with finger prints.
The class was open to anyone on campus who wanted to participate and Mount View High students also joined the experience.
Contact Kassidy Brown at kbrown@bdtonline.com.
