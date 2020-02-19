BLUEFIELD — West Virginia American Water has lifted a precautionary boil water advisory for approximately 20 customers on the 600 block of Albermarle St. in Bluefield today, Feb. 19, 2020. The advisory followed a main break. Customers will be notified by the CodeRED emergency notification system.
Results of the water testing have confirmed that water quality meets drinking water standards. Therefore it is further need to boil water prior to consumption.
West Virginia American Water thanks its customers for their patience and cooperation during this event. Customers are encouraged to share this information with other West Virginia Water Company customers in the affected area.
For more information call West Virginia American Water Company's customer service center at 1-800-685-8660.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.