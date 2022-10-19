TAZEWELL, Va. — Voters in Bluefield, Va., learning that their new polling place is the Richlands Police Department and a Cedar Bluff woman being told that her new polling place is in Russell County are two examples of the errors being found among notices that were mailed out in Southwest Virginia.
The Virginia Department of Elections has identified that there is an issue with voter notices sent to some voters in Southwest Virginia, according to a statement issued by the department. Voters with a P.O. Box may have received a voter notice with incorrect voting locations.
Localities affected by the notices include Tazewell and Buchanan Counties as well as Bristol City and the counties of Dickenson, Lee, Russell, Scott, Washington and Wise, according to the state Department of Elections.
Tazewell County Registrar Brian Earls said Tuesday that the state had hired a third-party vendor to mail out voting notices.
“It all stemmed back originally to this being a redistricting year, and all of our House and Senate district numbers changed and everybody had to get a new voter card,” Earls said. “Everyone was issued a new voter notice so the state took on the expense and took it on to mail them out themselves, and so we had the first wave that went out and they sent it to everyone’s physical address even if you had a P.O. Box. That was the first issue.”
The new voter notices were sent out later were sent to P.O. Boxes to make up for the mistakes that were in the first wave of mailings, Earls said.
“So then this batch that was sent out to P.O. Boxes had the wrong information,” he said. “It was way off. The only thing that was correct was the name and address on the front (of the envelope), but on the inside it had a different name and a voting location that may or may not have been within this county.”
Earls said his office had appreciated the state hiring a third-party vendor.
“It would be a tough call right now to mail out for Tazewell County 28,000 plus cards. We thought it was going to be a good thing because we didn’t have to do it ourselves,” he said.
The state Commissioner of Elections sent out a statement Monday about the situation. Earls said that he has posted it on his office’s Facebook page, but his office has been receiving “nonstop call from angry people.”
“Some people in Bluefield (Va.) said they were assigned to vote at the police department in Richlands. A couple in Cedar Bluff said the husband had been changed to Richlands and the wife was changed to Russell County,” he recalled.
The Department of Elections will mail corrected notices to all affected voters. Citizens can check their voting information on the department’s website at www.elections.virginia.gov or by calling 804-864-8901 and dial 0 for the operator.
“It was just an unfortunate situation all around,” Earls said. “They will be getting corrected notices. Feel free to dispose of those (old notices) because they were incorrect.”
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
