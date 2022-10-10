CAMP CREEK – A collision between a truck and another large vehicle was reported about 3:20 p.m. Monday near the Bluestone Travel Plaza.
The crash occurred in the northbound lanes of Interstate 77 close to mile marker 18, according to a dispatcher with Mercer County 911.
Troopers with the West Virginia State Police Turnpike were dispatched along with the Princeton Rescue Squad and the East River Volunteer Fire Department.
There were no immediate reports of injuries or lane closures
