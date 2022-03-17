PRINCETON — A magistrate ruled Wednesday that there was probable cause in the case of a man who has been charged in the 2010 stabbing death of a McDowell County woman.
Michael Wiseman, 56, of Welch came before Magistrate William Holroyd for a preliminary hearing. Wiseman has been charged with homicide in the case of 36-year-old Crystal Cantrell, whose body was discovered Aug. 10, 2010 in Mercer County on Gardner Road, which is along the banks of the Bluestone River.
Corporal J.R. Baker, now with the Union detachment of the West Virginia State Police, testified how he received a report about a body being found in the Spanishburg area of Gardner Road. Cantrell’s body was found in the river and her car was parked in a wide spot off Gardner Road across from where the body was discovered. A check with the NCIC (National Crime Information Center) showed that Cantrell had been reported as a missing person by the State Police detachment in Welch.
It was later determined that Wiseman was seen with Cantrell at Gardner Road, Baker testified. Wiseman was later found in Ohio, and he told investigators that he had walked away from Cantrell and toward Interstate 77.
Corporal A.S. Reed, now retired, with the West Virginia State Police Princeton detachment, testified how he investigated Cantrell’s murder as a cold case. He described how Cantrell’s family “kept the (case) alive” and spoke with him about it.
Witnesses, including members of Cantrell’s family, spoke about Wiseman being “very controlling,” frequently stalking Cantrell and “wouldn’t accept her breaking up with him,” Reed said. Wiseman also called Cantrell “numerous times” until she died, and never called again afterward.
Reed said witnesses also told him how Wiseman would chase Cantrell down Route 52 on his motorcycle and get in front of her vehicle to slow her down. Witnesses stated that in one instance, he pulled her from her vehicle, “choked her and called her a bunch of names,” and would throw her keys away to keep her from leaving.
Reed testified that Wiseman’s statement about what he did after arguing with Cantrell in August 2010 had inconsistencies. Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Kermit Moore, who represented the state at Wednesday’s hearing, asked for examples of these inconsistencies. Reed said that Wiseman had stated how he walked up Gardner Road to I-77, which is about 3 miles from where Cantrell’s body was found, but two witnesses who saw him and Cantrell arguing drove back soon afterward and went up Gardner Road and did not see him. Wiseman also said he hitched a ride to Princeton after he reached I-77, but could not recall what the driver looked like or describe that driver’s vehicle.
Wiseman also abandoned his motorcycle, a Harley Davidson, and left his full-time job without giving notice before going to Ohio, Reed said.
Reed also testified that witnesses including Cantrell’s family told him that the victim feared Wiseman and told them on the day she was killed that she was breaking up with him. Fellow employees at her job recalled how they overheard a phone call from Wiseman in which he was “screaming and yelling and even vomiting.”
Wiseman’s brother Charles Wiseman, who is also Cantrell’s ex-husband, told investigators that he had called Cantrell and heard him answer. In the background, he could hear Cantrell screaming for Michael Wiseman to give her phone back, Reed testified. Michael Wiseman told his brother, “She’s with me,” and hung up. Michael Wiseman stated that he broke Cantrell’s cellphone.
Reed stated that one of Cantrell’s sons confronted Wiseman years later after following him home from their job site. Staying in his vehicle, the son asked Wiseman “how could you do this?” Wiseman replied, “look what she did to me” before going into his house.
Moore asked Reed about the cause of death. Reed replied that “in general terms,” Cantrell had two gashes on her throat and a stab wound in her chest.
“The cause of death?” Moore asked.
“Stabbing,” Reed replied.
Wiseman was represented at the preliminary hearing by attorneys Joseph Harvey and Ruperto Y. Dumapit. Both attorneys objected to testimony they said was hearsay, but Magistrate Holroyd ruled the objections.
Dumapit asked Reed about his criminal complaint, in which he said that Cantrell was having an affair with Michael Wiseman. Reed replied that he had “misspoken” because he thought she was still married to Charles Wiseman in 2010, but later learned that they were “legally divorced” at that time.
Dumapit then inquired about a statement from witnesses who said they saw Wiseman throw something over the embankment when they drove past him and Cantrell on Gardner Road. It had not been determined whether he threw car keys.
Reed said that he did not speak to previous prosecuting attorneys Scott Ash or George Sitler about the case. He also said that he did not speak with Prosecuting Attorney Brian Cochran about the case.
“Did you consult anyone when you filed the actual complaint?” Dumapit asked Reed, who had not yet retired when Wiseman was arrested.
“No,” Reed replied.
“That was your decision?” Dumapit asked.
“Yes,” Reed said.
Harvey and Dumapit asked Holroyd to rule that the case had probable cause.
“They told an interesting story, but that’s all they’ve done,” Harvey said in the defense’s closing argument. “Everything was hearsay within hearsay within hearsay.”
Even if it was admissible that Michael Wiseman was with Cantrell on the day she died, it had not been established that he was the last person to be seen with her alive, Harvey said.
Holroyd ruled that the case had probable cause and forwarded it to the Mercer County Grand Jury.
Michael Wiseman is currently free on bond.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
