OAKVALE — One group of Americans especially vulnerable to the impact of COVID-19 is World War II veterans, a fact that hit home recently to a Mercer County woman.
Bettie Wright Stauffer, who lives near Oakvale, said her uncle, Mate Wright, died earlier this year in Michigan after being hospitalized from COVID.
Wright, who was 95, was in a long-term care facility where an outbreak occurred, Stauffer said.
Born in Mercer County, he joined the U.S. Army in March 1943 and was discharged in December 1945.
Wright was in Company A 57th Engineers and after training was sent to the Northern Solomon Islands in the Philippines in the Asiatic Pacific Theater, and was awarded two Bronze Stars, among other medals.
“He rebuilt bridges that had been blown up on the islands (by the Japanese),” Wright said.
Wright was like many WWII veterans, she said and did not talk much about his experiences during the war. After his return he worked on the railroad in Mercer County for many years before marrying and moving to Michigan, then to Indiana and back to Michigan to be with one of this daughters.
“He was a very loving and caring person,” she said, recalling her last visit wth him two years ago when she flew to Michigan.
Wright said he was also a man of faith and his favorite Scripture was Philippians 4:13: I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me.
Although he rarely talked about the war, Stauffer said he was “very proud he had served.”
In later years, she said, he would gather for breakfast at a restaurant in Michigan with fellow servicemen from WWII.
But his roots were always here, she said, and when he was discharged and returned home, he went to the old Brock’s Restaurant on the East End of Princeton to eat.
“That’s where I first saw him after he got out,” she said.
Stauffer said after his return he lived with his mother near Oakvale and worked on the railroad and married later in life.
“He was such a loving, loving man,” she said.
The number of surviving World War II veterans keeps decreasing as they age, but no statistics are being kept on how many deaths are being caused by COVID-19.
Randy Coleman, with the state Department of Veterans Affairs, said that information is not being compiled.
“Sorry to say, we don’t keep records of this type,” he said.
Sara Yoke, with the state Department of Veterans Assistance, said she will see if those statistics are being kept at a national level, but does not think so.
“I think it’s important (to keep a record),” she said, adding that her uncle, a veteran of the Korean War, recently died at Walter Reade Hospital in Maryland from a COVID-related illness.
“He was in there the same time Pres. Trump was,” she said of the President’s bout with COVID.
Yoke said the surge across the country now is difficult to comprehend.
“It’s hard to wrap you head around it,” she said, as new positive cases are now well over 100,000 a day and the death toll is almost to 250,000.
According to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, the latest statistics (before the pandemic) show about 300,000 WWII veterans still living nationwide, down from over 939,000 just five years ago.
About 2,000 are in West Virginia and almost 7,000 in Virginia.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
