BLUEFIELD – Cuisine from Greek, Georgian, Romanian, Polish and other cultures are being served Sept. 18 when the St. Mary's World Food Festival comes to Bluefield.
Sponsored by St. Mary's Orthodox Church off U.S. Route 460 at 187 Just Lane in Bluefield, the international food festival will feature a variety of dishes as well as costumes and music. The festival will be hosted from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18.
Menu items range from Greek gyros with lamb and beef slices on pita bread with tomatoes, onion and tzatziki sauce, which is a creamy cucumber yogurt sauce, and Greek spanakopita, which is a traditional spinach cheese pie. The Georgian selections include items such as khinkali, which are traditional dumplings stuffed with beef and pork, onion, black pepper, parsley and other spices. The festival's menu is on the church's Facebook page.
People who prefer to order and pick up their food can use a drive-through being offered at this year's festival. The drive -through will be open from 2 to 4 p.m. Sept. 18. Orders can be emailed to mrbailey@frontiernet.net or joyce.ann.peters@gmail.com. Names and telephone numbers should be included with the orders.
The festival's menu can be found online at the St. Mary's Orthodox Church Facebook page.
"Our lot will be closed to through traffic until 2 p.m. on Saturday," organizers said. "If you prefer a pick-up between 2 and 4 p.m., please indicate what time you want to arrive and your order will be ready."
All orders must be received by Monday, Sept. 13.
