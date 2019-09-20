PRINCETON — A workplace explosion left one employee with injuries Thursday at Recycle WV.
“A propane tank was hidden in a scrap load,” Recycle WV owner Tommy Bishop said, “The employee grabbed the tank with the machine and it blew up.”
According to Bishop, the employee was not seriously injured and walked away from the accident. The employee’s name is not being released.
Explosions and workplace accidents like this, “Very rarely,” happen, according to Bishop.
“We don’t purchase sealed containers but from time to time a container will be hidden in a scrap load,” Bishop said, “We do our best to catch it.”
Princeton City Fire Department and the Princeton City Police Department responded to the call.
Recycle WV will be open during its regular business hours tomorrow, according to Bishop.
— Contact Emily D. Coppola at ecoppola@bdtonline.com
