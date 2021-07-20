BLUEWELL — As it stands now, employees at the Coca-Cola Consolidated distribution facility in Bluewell will be going on strike after their current contract expires on July 28.
Ken Hall, president of Teamsters Local 175, said Monday negotiations with the company had ended and he was not optimistic they would resume before July 28.
“They gave us a final offer … and they claim they are not able to meet any more,” he said. “I am not very optimistic. This company, you can never figure out what this company is doing. They are not very consistent.”
A strike will impact the 24 employees there and can disrupt the delivery of sodas and other Coke products to local stores, he added.
The company is proposing significant increases to the amount that employees pay for their health insurance plan despite the fact that major changes were made to their health insurance only one year ago, he said.
Hall said Coca-Cola Consolidated, based in Charlotte, N.C., is also offering nearly 20 percent less in wage increases for their hourly employees compared to similarly situated employees at the company’s Charleston West Virginia branch.
A spokesman for the company, Natalie Arrowood, issued the following statement after being asked for a response Monday.
“We care deeply about our Bluefield teammates and presented the union with a fair and equitable offer,” she said. “It’s unfortunate that the union has taken our teammates out on strike, but we have a solid plan in place to ensure continuity in serving our customers and communities.”
“We are not going to allow them to come to Bluefield and take advantage of employees,” Hall said. “They are good, hard-working employees and the company has said so.”
Employees should not be treated like “second class citizens,” he added.
“There is no justification whatsoever to pay these employees, who perform the exact same work as employees in other parts of the state, substantially less while trying to require them to pay considerably more for their benefits,” he said.
Hall said employees worked during the pandemic making deliveries when Coca-Cola Consolidated executives could work from home.
“These guys were out on the streets every day,” he said, and the company made money in 2020 rather than being negatively impacted by the pandemic as they claimed.
“One thing is certain, if it were not for our members who do all the hard work and subjected themselves to COVID, this company would not have made tremendous profits as they did in 2020 and in the years before,” he said. “During this same time period in 2020, their fat cat top executives were locked in an office or working from home. This is a gross example of those at the top taking care of themselves while showing little consideration for their hardworking employees. Talking with some of our local unions, it is also apparent that the company has taken these unreasonable positions with their union employees in Ohio. Rest assured, we will be there to support them also.”
Hall pointed to the salary of Coca-Cola Consolidated CEO J. Frank Harrison III. According to the Charlotte Business Journal, Harrison received total compensation of almost $12 million in 2019.
Hall said Harrison’s “exorbitant salary” was increased over $688,000 in 2020.
During the last negotiations in 2018, Bluefield employees were forced to strike briefly and extended the picket lines to all union locations in West Virginia, much like what happened in 2000 when Coke members were on strike for 21 weeks.
That strike cost the company income “they did not get back for years,” Hall said, adding that employees at other Coca-Cola centers will not deliver products to a striking area.
“Employees would not bring a single can here,” he said, but the company could get supervisors from their own ranks or “scabs” to work. “Service will suffer no matter what they do.”
And consumers may look to another product, he added. “People switch to Pepsi. I am sure the Pepsi people in Princeton are happy right now.”
In addition to Coke and Diet Coke, Hall said they distribute hundreds of other packages including Monster Energy, Dasani, and Powerade.
