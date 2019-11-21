BLUEFIELD — The 2019 Holiday of Lights is preparing for this year’s grand opening event.
“This year we’ve done some different things than have been done in the past. We’ve tried to move some things around that hasn’t been moved before and we’ve got some new displays,” Bradley Dempsey, Public Works employee, and architect of the light displays said.
Having worked on the light displays since September, Dempsey and fellow Public Works employee Matt Perdue, and others have painstakingly worked to ensure each small bulb is working properly.
New displays include Olaf, from “Frozen”, a teddy bear and more.
This year’s light festival marks the 23rd opening of the lights. The annual event sees thousands of guests travel under the twinkling displays each year.
The opening of the festival is set for Thanksgiving Day, November 28, at 5:30. At the opening, Dempsey and Perdue will be flipping the switch on this year’s immaculate displays.
“We usually have a crew of guys plugging them in and checking the bulbs to make sure everything works properly. Then the displays are taken to be stood up to get everything wired and powered up,” Dempsey said.
Assembling and installing the lights is no easy task. Aside from having to manually inspect each bulb and piece the weather plays a role as well.
According to Dempsey, there are times in which the temperatures is so cold feeling is lost in his fingertips as he’s maintaining the displays. Despite this, Dempsey and his coworkers continue to work on the decorations.
“Personally, it’s nice to see all the families and kids come out and see it. That’s really what it’s all about,” Dempsey said.
This year’s festival consists of 1.2 million lights to sparkle and light up the holiday season, according to City Ambassador, Marie Blackwell.
“The lights bring economic input for the area. We have visitors from all around the region,” Black well said.
The lights don’t only see local guests. Visitors travel from New Jersey, Maryland, New Jersey, Northern Virginia, and more to see the lights, Blackwell said.
— Contact Emily D. Coppola at ecoppola@bdtonline.com
