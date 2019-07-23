BLUEFIELD — Workers started using a crane rising higher Monday than downtown Bluefield’s tallest building so they can install a new roof; the projects among the renovations happening at the West Virginian Manor and other downtown Bluefield buildings.
A crane was parked in the Scott Street parking lot across the street from the West Virginian Manor so work on a new roof could get underway, according to Lori Mills, city building inspector. The neighboring Summit Community Bank drive-through banking window and ATM, which are accessible through Scott Street, will be open while work is underway.
The 198-foot crane is being used at the 140-foot manor building so the downtown structure can get a new seamless roof, Property Manager Chris Caldwell said. Features such as “reflective shards” designed to reflect heat are part of the new roof. The current roof was installed about 13 years ago, but its adhesive was coming loose in the heat.
Caldwell said the approximately $164,000 project, which is being funded by manor owner First American Management, is among about $1 million in upgrades including the building’s fire alarm and its heating/cooling system.
“All of the (HVAC) outside roof units are being replaced,” Caldwell stated, adding the flooring in all the hallways was being replaced.
At the lobby, the building’s front doors will be replaced with new sliding doors, he said. The manor’s 150 units for the elderly and the handicapped are 94 to 96 percent occupied at all times.
The city was helping the project by letting the roofing company put its crane in the Scott Street parking lot, according Lori Mills, building inspector. Five Star Roofing from Indiana and Maxim Crane Works from Nitro were working on the project.
Besides renovations at the West Virginian Manor, renovations and improvements have been ongoing at other downtown locations such as the nearby Law & Commerce building, the First Community Bank and the former AAA building on Commerce Street, Mills said. The city has been working on Raleigh Street’s parking lot and paving Raleigh Street.
“The city has seen more growth and construction in the last three months in downtown Bluefield than we’ve seen in decades,” Mills said as the crane started hoisting materials up to the roof.
