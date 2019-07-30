BLUEFIELD — Work began Monday on inspecting the structure of the Grant Street Bridge, a necessary step to try to find a way to reopen the bridge while a permanent solution is found.
State Department of Highways (DOH) inspectors were examining underneath the bridge using a bucket truck to assess the deterioration.
Since the truck had to park on railroad tracks, Norfolk Southern (NS) had to grant permission for the inspection.
The bridge was closed June 6 by the city after a DOH inspection on part of it placed it in the “critical” category of safety.
Residents impacted by the closure responded by detailing to the Bluefield City Board why it is imperative the bridge reopen as soon as possible, Those problems caused by the closure include leaving residents more isolated and forced to use streets in some disrepair, the danger of longer response time in case of an emergency and the difficulty in school bus travel without the bridge.
At the July 23 meeting of the board, City Manager Dane Rideout said the city is trying to find a temporary fix so the bridge can be reopened and had obtained permission from NS for the necessary DOH inspection.
“We reached out and talked to Norfolk Southern’s lead engineer,” he said, “and the railroad has granted access for DOH to inspect underneath the bridge. That inspection will take place on July 29 and give a more detailed analysis of the problems that can be used to determine what is needed to make it safe in the short run.”
“Norfolk Southern is working closely with the city and the state Department of Highways on the Grant Street Bridge,” NS said in a recent statement. “Two spans of the bridge cross above NS tracks in the company’s rail yard at Bluefield, and NS and the city acknowledge that we share responsibility for the bridge.
“DOH closed the bridge after inspecting only the northern section of the structure, which is not on railroad property. The next step is for the DOH to conduct a detailed inspection of the two spans that cross NS property to determine the full extent of the bridge’s condition. NS is working with the DOH to provide access needed to conduct the inspection.”
Rideout said a long-term solution, whether extensive repairs of a new bridge, would take years to complete and the city as well as residents want it reopened as soon as possible.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.