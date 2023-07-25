BLUEFIELD — Work was getting underway Monday on replacing about 2,700 feet of cast iron water main along one of the city of Bluefield’s busier roadways.
West Virginia American Water announced that construction was starting on an estimated $920,000 infrastructure upgrade project along Stadium Drive in Bluefield. The project will replace around 2,700 feet of cast iron water main from Wildwood Lane to Maryland Avenue.
The entire project is estimated to be completed in September, weather permitting, according to Megan Hannah, senior manager of government and external affairs for West Virginia American Water.
Replacing the aging water main is one of the water company’s latest projects in the city.
“West Virginia American Water recently completed a significant water main replacement project along College Avenue, and we’re pleased to make this continued investment in the City of Bluefield through our Distribution System Improvement Charge (DSIC) program,” said Robert Burton, West Virginia American Water president. “Just as we did along College Avenue, our engineering and construction teams are committed to working quickly and safely to complete this project in a timely manner. We thank our customers for their patience and understanding as we work to improve service reliability in this area of our water system.””
Work is scheduled to be conducted from 7 a.m. and 6 p.m.
Evening and weekend work is not expected unless it’s required to maintain the project schedule, water company officials stated. Motorists are being asked to take extra precautions while driving along Stadium Drive because flaggers may be present and traffic patterns may be adjusted to accommodate the work.
“The City of Bluefield, the Department of Highways and West Virginia American Water have worked closely on the timing of this infrastructure upgrade project,” said City Manager Cecil Marson. “These critical infrastructure upgrades continue to enhance the quality of life for the benefit of our citizens and our city.”
