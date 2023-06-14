BLUEFIELD — Bluefield State University can soon start work on creating a “greenspace” on campus at the site of planned student housing behind the student center.
Brent Benjamin, former West Virginia Supreme Court Justice and now executive vice president and general counsel for BSU, told the Bluefield City Board Tuesday the hold-up on doing something with that site has been waiting for the transfer of the property from a housing authority to the university.
The Collegiate Housing Corporation of Bluefield was engaged to oversee the Heritage Village project, a planned four-quad dormitory on that site which would bring back on-campus housing to BSU in more than 50 years.
Work on the first of those quads, which would have housed about 30 students, was started on the site in 2021 but the acquisition of the former Bluefield Regional Medical Center by the university during that time changed housing plans, Benjamin said.
The hospital, except for the Emergency Department, was taken over by BSU, providing an opportunity to create the BSU Medical Education Center, complete with housing, classrooms and a cafeteria.
“We were able to do that and refocus our priorities on getting student housing faster and cheaper, and in a sense, better,” he said of the renovations at the hospital, which resulted in almost 200 dorm rooms ready in about five months, in time for the 2021 fall semester.
“We are gong to be bringing more dorm space on, effective this fall term,” he added, “and we will be working with Princeton Community Hospital/WVU to further develop that area.”
Benjamin said acquiring the hospital was a “good move for the entire area,” giving BSU an opportunity to start recruiting students from around the country and from all around the world.
However, he said it was “frustrating” to not be able to do something with the Heritage Village site, not only for the university but for Swope Construction as well, the company hired to build that first quad.
As long as the property was under the control of the Collegiate Housing Corp., though, no work could be done.
“We couldn’t do anything,” he said, and the board of directors of the housing corporation realized the Heritage Village dorm project was not going to be finished.
The housing corporation then entered into discussions with the BSU Foundation about the foundation acquiring the assets of the corporation that would “then give us control” of any work at the site.
After a memorandum of understanding (MOU) was reached between the housing corporation and the BSU Foundation, and due diligence was done from the legal angle, all is now in place for the university’s foundation to bring the property under its umbrella.
That will take place July 1.
“My team can then start the process of transforming that area into a greenspace for students,” he said, providing recreational opportunities.
Swope already has some initial thoughts about what needs to be done to transition the property to “something that will be very good for us,” he added.
But Benjamin said the property may at some point be developed for housing.
Ultimately, the site could be developed into dorm space, he said, depending on logistics, growth, economics and where it is cheaper to build.
When a mostly new board of governors took over BSU in 2019 and BSU President Robin Capehart came on board, one of the priorities was to take a “regional and national approach,” which meant bringing back student housing, Benjamin said, and that was the “genesis of Heritage Village.”
After PCH bought, and mostly closed, BRMC, BSU acquired it and a plan fell into place to expand the BSU campus as well as quickly provide student housing with far more beds than Heritage Village would have offered.
“Right now, we are excited about July 1, to be able to transition the site to something that will be of use, and then we will phase it in the future,” he said. “We have walked the site with Swope and they have given us their initial thoughts on what needs to be done when July 1 comes.”
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
