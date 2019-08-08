BLUEFIELD — As students return to school today across the county, work on the new primary school in Bluefield is progressing as planned with the other new school in Green Valley slated to be completed this fall.
“The construction is on schedule,” said Theresa Russell, Mercer County Schools’ data and information specialist, on the Bluefield school. “It is on course to be open in the fall of 2020.”
The new school will house students from Whitethorn and Memorial primaries, which are both slated to be closed at the end of this school year.
The $12.2 million school that is being constructed on 9.5 acres of land beside Bluefield High School will house about 350 students.
The school will also have updated safety features, a middle-school size gym/indoor space, improved restrooms and more of the them, larger playgrounds on flatter land, a music room with better acoustics, a wireless computer lab and call-back intercom systems.
Students will eventually name their new school.
Both Whitethorn and Memorial schools will be demolished after the 2019-20 school year.
Avery “Gene” Bowers is serving as the clerk of the works.
Contractors for the project include Maynard C. Smith Construction Co., Douglas Equipment, Brewer & Company of WV, Inc., Pennington Plumbing and Heating, K.W. Electric Inc., and Rigney DigitalSystems Ltd. Co.
Russell said another new school, Mountain View Elementary School located on Blue Prince Road, is nearing the end of construction.
“The school will be finished some time this fall,” she said. “After the completion date of the school a determination will be made when students will move in.”
Those students will attend Ceres Elementary and Cumberland Heights this fall as they wait for the move to their new school.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.