WELCH — Work to construct a six-mile extension of the Coalfields Expressway from Mullins to Welch is set to begin this spring.
Andrew Thomas, W.Va. Department of Highways (DOH) District 10 McDowell County supervisor, said he has discussed the project with the DOH in Charleston.
“Some time this spring they will start moving dirt,” he said of the $200 million project. “I don’t know the exact date yet but it will be pretty soon.”
Joe Pack, state Department of Highways District 10 engineer/manager, said last fall rights-of-way were being secured in the Welch area to make way for the highway.
“It will be the first usable four-lane in McDowell County’s history,” he said of the six-mile stretch from Welch to the Wyoming County line.
“The bond sale that made this possible means the project is being fast-tracked,” he said of a Parkways Authority bond sale that raised $423 million, $200 million of which is earmarked for the Coalfields Expressway extension to Welch. “We are finalizing the last right-of-way purchases that are necessary for the project.”
Pack said a two-lane connector will be constructed just west of Welch Community Hospital on Rt. 7 and it will go up on a ridge and ride that ridge to another connector that comes out on Rt. 16 in Wyoming County.
That is several miles and a substantial project, he said. “There are no bridges. It’s nothing but moving dirt around.”
Pack said the DOH is also already working on the design of the King Coal Highway that intersects with the Coalfields Expressway at the McDowell County/Wyoming County line.
In October 2020 Wyoming County saw its first four-lane highway when a nine-mile stretch of the Coalfields Expressway was opened connecting Slab Fork in Raleigh County to Mullens in Wyoming County.
No estimated date of completion of the extension to Welch has been released.
The Coalfields Expressway will eventually connect I-77 and I-64 from Beckley to Southwest Virginia, exiting West Virginia west of Bradshaw and connecting with Rt. 23 in Virginia, which links to interstates in Kentucky and Tennessee.
In West Virginia, the Coalfields Expressway will be about 65 miles long and in Virginia the length of the corridor will be about 50 miles.
Work in the Virginia side on securing funding has stalled in recent years as money is being sought to finish the estimated $2.6 billion project.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
