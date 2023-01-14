BLUEFIELD — Work on the Heritage Village on-campus housing at Bluefield State University remains on hold as the school reassesses its future needs related to enrollment.
The village, including four “quads,” was set to be the first on-campus housing at the school for more than 50 years.
However, BSU purchased the former Bluefield Regional Medical Center in 2021 and transformed much of it, except the Princeton Community Hospital Emergency Department, into a residence hall and classrooms. The purchase made the facility part of the BSC campus.
Keith Olson, BSU’s Chief of Staff, said the facility, called the BSU Medical Education Center, now has 182 beds and 34 more beds on the fourth floor will be available for the 2023 fall semester as renovation work will be finished.
“We will have 216 beds in all at the Medical Education Center,” he said.
Olson said that when the hospital “came into our orbit, it was less expensive for us to build out over there than at Heritage Village.”
The center not only provides on-campus housing but also classrooms and labs for health science studies and a full-service cafeteria.
With 216 beds available by the fall semester, the university is taking a step back to reassess what may be coming down the road in enrollment.
Not only that, Olson said, the economy and supply chain issues have an impact on plans.
But the intent to build Heritage Village, which will be located in the old parking lot below the student center, remains in place, he said. It’s a question of need and timing.
“We have to be good stewards of the university and make reasonable decisions,” he said, adding that the university is also working with the City of Bluefield to find apartment style housing for upperclassmen who may not want to live on campus.
Olson said the first phase of Heritage Village, which was the site preparation and infrastructure, is basically finished.
Swope Construction won the bid for that part of the project, he added.
The second phase was to build the first of four quads, an 11,175-sq.-ft facility that would house about 30 students, and that quad was slated to be open in August 2022.
The price tag of the total project of four quads was estimated to be about $12 million.
But the purchase of the hospital changed all of that.
“The last thing we want to have is a surplus of rooms,” Olson said.
Princeton Community Hospital bought BRMC, which had been struggling financially, in 2019, and started closing services in 2020 in the wake of the pandemic.
That led to the hospital’s purchase by BSU, but for only a small fee, so basically PCH donated the facility to BSU.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.