BLUEFIELD — Traffic delays and detours could start today as the College Avenue Phase II Sewer project gets underway.
The City of Bluefield announced Tuesday that saw cutting and other work to prepare for digging on College Avenue was scheduled to begin Wednesday.
“There will be some traffic delays along College Avenue for the rest of the week,” according to the city’s announcement. “Digging will begin next week and the street will be closed. Detours will be provided.”
In June, work was started on a collaborative project between the City of Bluefield, the Town of Bluefield, Va. and the Bluefield Sanitary Board to replace about 1,900 feet of 15-inch and 8-inch clay sewer pipe on the north side of College Avenue in both states. The goal is to replace clay sewer pipes dating from the 1930s with modern PVC piping and ductile iron piping designed to bear traffic loads.
Phase I of the project was started in 2018 at the intersection of Maryland and College Avenue, Shannon Bailey, executive director of the Bluefield Sanitary Board, told the Bluefield City Board during the board’s April meeting.
The first plan was to bid out the project in sections, but when American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding became available, the decision was made to bid out the whole project at one time and save money.
Bluefield is receiving a total of $4.1 million in ARPA funding, money that can be used for infrastructure projects, so an application could be made to Bluefield, Va. as well for some of those funds. About $2.3 million in capital funding is built into the sanitary board’s budget.
