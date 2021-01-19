BLUEFIELD — Work on Bluefield Area Transit’s (BAT) new bus transfer station on Bluefield Avenue may begin in March.
Dick Landreth, Vice President of Swope Construction, said all is on track.
“We just had a pre-construction meeting Thursday,” he said. “We are gearing up to get going and probably will get started the second week in March.”
Landreth said it is scheduled to be completed by the end of the year.
Swope Construction recently was awarded the contract to construct the $2.7 million facility by the West Virginia Department of Transportation (WVDOT), with the bulk of the money for the project coming from the Federal Transit Administration.
The facility, which will be located on 2.5 acres beside Flowers Bakery, will finally provide BAT riders a new, modern station, complete with restrooms.
Riders had been using an open-air shelter/kiosk on Princeton Avenue for years and then more recently a temporary outside hub at the old Gulf Station on Bluefield Avenue.
Landreth said the new transfer station has 2,200 square feet of space.
“It’s an exciting project,” he said. “I think it’s an indication of what Dane Rideout (Bluefleld City Manager) and the city are trying to, indicating the progress to come in Bluefield. They have been working on this project for awhile and deserve a lot of credit for being patient and wrapping this up. They are really excited about it.”
Rideout said earlier the new transfer station will be of benefit to many people.
“When completed, this facility will afford BAT riders and drivers a safe, enclosed, handicap-accessible facility to wait when transferring buses,” he said. “No longer will riders be exposed to heat, cold, wind, rain or snow while waiting to transfer buses. The facility will also include accessible restrooms. It will significantly increase the safety, comfort and dignity of BAT riders.”
Landreth said Swope Construction was happy to get the contract and the property is located across the street from the company’s Bluefield office.
“Our office gets to see the construction,” he said, adding that is a rare treat for many who may not always make it to job sites. “This is going to be good for everyone.”
Bill Robinson, director of the state Division of Public Transit, recently said a transfer station in Bluefield was necessary to keep riders out of the weather while waiting to transfer to another bus or to shelter Greyhound bus passengers. The facility will also handle natural gas vehicles.
“Bluefield had a vision, to grow and to thrive,” Robinson said. “They are in the middle of a revitalization, and we’re proud that our project comes along at just the right time to really help people in this beautiful part of the state.”
BAT serves Mercer and McDowell counties, including the Mercer County community of Bluefield and the McDowell County community of Welch. In 2019, BAT carried nearly 212,000 passengers, including 127,983 elderly and 15,966 passengers with disabilities a total of 799,938 miles.
The BAT headquarters is located on John Nash Boulevard at I-77 Exit 1.
