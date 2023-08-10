BLUEFIELD — Work is proceeding on the new Grant Street Bridge which will give East End and North Side neighborhoods a route to the rest of the city of Bluefield and beyond, but exactly when it will be open will depend on when fencing for the new span’s sidewalks need to be erected.
The original Grant Street Bridge, which was built in 1941, connected East End and North Side residents with Princeton Avenue and the downtown area. It was closed in June 2019 when it failed a state safety inspection. Since the former bridge’s closure and demolition, residents have had to use a narrow, winding and hazardous road to connect with the outside area. A community campaign calling for a new bridge was eventually successful. In October 2020, Gov. Jim Justice announced a $10 million grant for the project.
Work on the new bridge is being done and is on schedule, City Manager Cecil Marson said. Now the city and the state Department of Highways is working with the Norfolk Southern Railroad on fencing for the bridge’s sidewalks. This special order fencing is similar to the type used on the nearby Martin King Luther Jr. Bridge, which also goes over Norfolk Southern train tracks.
“The main thing right now is working with Norfolk Southern to work on the fencing piece of it,” Marson said. “What I mean by the fencing is that any bridge – because this bridge has sidewalks so folks can move back and forth – there’s another level of fencing so nobody can get injured and fall off the bridge. That’s a special type of fencing.”
Norfolk Southern could give approval to open the bridge for vehicle traffic or wait on opening it until the entire bridge is completed with the pedestrian fencing.
During Tuesday’s meeting of the Bluefield Board of Directors, Mayor Ron Martin asked how long it would take for the special-order fencing to arrive.
“It’s probably October, mayor,” Marson said.
Previous estimates for opening the new bridge were late August or early September.
”The opening is predicated on whether they will allow vehicle traffic, or do we have to wait until this fencing is put up?” Marson said at Tuesday’s city board meeting.
The city had not received an answer Wednesday from Norfolk Southern or a specific date for the fencing to arrive, he said.
“That’s kind of the last piece, but as far as getting all the lights and all the other work, that’s all moving along and progressing fine,” Marson added.
Marson referred further questions about the bridge’s opening date and further information to Ryland Musick, chief engineer with District 10 of the state Department of Highways. Musick was unavailable for comment Wednesday.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.