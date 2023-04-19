PRINCETON — Building an outdoor stage, replacing picnic shelters damaged or destroyed by fallen trees, storing existing basketball and tennis courts while introducing pickle ball and considering the possibility of bringing back an iconic playground slide are among the ongoing activities at Glenwood Recreational Park.
Work is currently underway on building a new amphitheater stage at Glenwood Park’s central field. A ramp is now being constructed to make getting on and off the stage easier, said Commissioner Greg Puckett, adding that the hope is to see it ready by July.
Years ago, Glenwood Recreational Park was a venue for outdoor concerts and other events.
“As of now there are no events scheduled, but once you build it, they will come,” Puckett said.
The park opened for the season April 15. While visitors are arriving for picnics, hiking, fishing, boating and other activities, work continues on improving its facilities. County Commission President Bill Archer was at the park Tuesday helping haul away logs that were cut from trees that destroyed two picnic shelters. One is almost compete and work on the second one should begin soon, he said.
Last year, the county commission approved $60,000 with American Rescue Plan funds to “refresh” the surfaces of the Glenwood’s tennis courts and basketball courts, but it was decided that more extensive rehabilitation was needed when their condition became apparent, Puckett said. Now the plan is to refurbish the tennis and basketball courts while adding pickle ball during the summer.
During the county commission’s April 11 meeting, Commissioner Gene Buckner said another bid should be considered since the cost for restoring the courts and adding pickle ball courts was higher than he had expected.
“I know it’s needed, there’s no doubt in my mind,” Buckner said. “But whether it’s needed at that cost. I just think we ought to step back a couple of steps and do a little bit more mid game because I don’t think any of the three of us saw that kind of price when we started this.”
“We need to step back and look at this a little further,” Buckner stated. “I’m not saying not to come up with the money, I’m saying we might have an opportunity not to spend as much money,” Buckner said.
County Administrator Vicky Reed said the first estimate did not include pickle ball courts and redoing the basketball court.
Puckett said the courts need extensive restoration and that work on them has not been done in about 40 years, and that the surface on them now “is not conducive to athletic activity.”
The total cost of the restoration project is about $161,732 with $60,000 coming from the American Rescue Plan funds and the remainder from coal severance funds. After further discussion, the funding was passed unanimously.
Other plans for the park include renovating the restrooms and looking into the possibility to expanding the central field’s playground, Puckett said. Plans for restoration work on the park’s dam could require the playground at the Route 20 entrance to be elevated.
Puckett said he had a particular Glenwood Recreational Park project that is especially important to him.
“I will make it my personal mission to reinstall the curly slide,” he stated.
A curling metal slide had been at the park since the mid 1970s, but it had to be dismantled in 2018 when it failed to meet insurance regulations. Puckett and other residents can remember going down the slide when they were children.
“That was something that was very sentimental to me, so I want to see if we can get a slide of the caliber reinstalled,” he added. “Glenwood Park was known for its curly slide.”
Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
