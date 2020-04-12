BLUEFIELD — Despite the fact many people are staying home during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, construction is continuing at the site of a new school which will eventually replace two older elementary schools in the city of Bluefield.
Work started last year on the new Bluefield Primary School. Rising near Bluefield High School, the up-to-date facility will replace Whitethorn Elementary School and Memorial School.
West Virginia’s County schools systems have been closed during the COVID-19 pandemic to protect students, but workers are still going to the site and gradually moving the project forward.
“Some construction is continuing on a limited basis,” Superintendent Dr. Deborah Akers said Friday. “In the governor’s executive order, SBA (School Building Authority) projects are exempt from the stay-at-home order.”
A combination of the schools being closed and weather could delay Bluefield Primary School’s eventual opening.
“It very likely will affect it,” Akers said “We don’t have a new schedule developed at this point. We’ve had additional rain and we’ve had other factors. In all likelihood, the opening date will have to change.”
Bluefield Primary was scheduled to open in the fall this year.
In January, exceptionally high winds damaged some building trusses that had been put into place. These trusses were replaced, and Akers said then while the damage would not increase the project’s cost, it could cause delays.
The $12.2 million school, which is being constructed on 9.5 acres of land, will serve about 350 students when it is finished. The new school’s facilities will include updated safety features, a middle-school size gym/indoor space, more and improved restrooms, larger playgrounds, a music room with better acoustics, a wireless computer lab and call-back intercom systems, school officials said.
