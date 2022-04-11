BRAMWELL — Plans for creating a system of kayaking and hiking trails took a step from planning to reality recently as work got underway to create a kayak launching site along the Bluestone River in Mercer County.
Mercer County has been working with other counties across the region to establish rural trails for hiking, bicycling and horseback riding along with opportunities for kayaking on the Bluestone River. County Commissioner Bill Archer said that work was underway on a kayak launching point in the Coopers community, which is located near the Town of Bramwell.
“We got in Coopers one 99-year lease for a lot from a property owner down there,” Archer said. “It’s like you could almost walk down into the river. and another property is pending. The owner just decided to donate it to the county. When we get that done, we’ll be starting.”
Archer went to the site with a chainsaw to get the work underway.
“That will be for our May 4 kayak run,” he said. “That event is starting to shape up. The folks at Riverside ATV Resort on Simmons River Road will be the disembarking area. and we’re planning to have some hotdogs, hamburgers, and I’m working to get a girls singing group there. We don’t know that yet, but they have a pavilion there and it would be a good place to disembark.”
The kayaking event will honor the late Zachary Blankenship, an eight-year veteran of the Montcalm Volunteer Fire Department. Blankenship collapsed at home due to a stroke five hours after finishing his on-duty service on March 5, 2020. He passed away at Roanoke Memorial Hospital on March 15, 2020 at the age of 26. He joined the fire department when he was 18.
In March, the Mercer County Commission passed a resolution honoring Blankenship, who “had a great love of outdoor activities including hunting, fishing and kayaking along with his devotion to helping his community as a firefighter,” according to the resolution.
In memory of Blankenship’s love of nature and at the request of the Bluestone Water Trail Committee, the county commission named the committee’s May 14 kayak trip on the Bluestone River from Coopers to Riverside ATV Camp the Zachary Blankenship Memorial Kayak Float.
Plans for the kayak event include having a wagon to take participants back to the launch site in Coopers, Archer said.
Other trail plans that are being explored include using disused Norfolk Southern railroad lines to create a hiking trail, he added. It would go through Coopers and Bramwell and link up with communities including Matoaka. The trail would go by the old railroad station in Bramwell that now includes a museum.
“We could develop that into an incredible trail that goes through two or three tunnels and across a few bridges,” Archer said.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
