PRINCETON — Within 45 days, one of Mercer County’s parks could have a new amphitheater stage heralding the return of outdoor concerts as well as outdoor weddings and other events.
Work recently started on a new stage in Glenwood Recreation Park’s central field. What remained of an old stage was torn down about two years ago to make room for the new structure, said Commissioner Greg Puckett.
Puckett remembers the days when outdoor concerts were regular events at Glenwood Park.
“Oh yes, When I was growing up I can remember coming out to bluegrass shows. There were country artists and there were a lot of different people who would come out and perform and it was always packed,” he recalled.
The project, costing about $236,799, is being funded by American Rescue Plan money, said Commissioner Bill Archer.
“Due to American Rescue Plan funds, we were able to invest back in the park,” Puckett stated.
The new amphitheater stage will have several uses. It will be larger than the previous stage, and it will have access to power for lighting and sound systems.
“We want to make sure it has multi-used capacity,” Puckett said. “The front of the stage is going to be about 45 feet in width and it will be 20-feet deep, so it will allow for lots of different types of entertainment and also multi-use possibilities. That’s why we wanted to have it bigger.”
The stage will be rented out at times for concerts and other social events. and any member of an audience should have a good view of what’s happening onstage.
“It will be high enough where you can be anywhere in that field and have a good view space,” Puckett said. “Hopefully we’ll have it done within the next 45 days and be able to use it this summer.”
The Mercer County Commission is looking to make other improvements at Glenwood Park.
“This is just one investment in the parks system,” he said. “We are looking to do reinvestment in our picnic shelters. We want to work on our bathrooms and we’ve talked about the pickle ball courts; and, lastly, we want to invest in the playgrounds.”
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.